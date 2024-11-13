Maryland Department of Environment’s “5 Million Trees” Campaign Awarded for Effective Advertising



Multi-agency program encourages individuals and businesses to plant trees to reduce air pollution and meet climate goals

BALTIMORE (Nov. 13, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Environment’s “5 Million Trees” campaign has been named a MUSE Creative Awards Gold Winner recognizing outstanding advertising.

The Service Shop Marketing Agency, a contractor for the department, developed a communications plan, branding and social media content for the 5 Million Trees Initiative. The aim of the campaign is to motivate individuals, businesses and communities to plant trees and record their progress to reach a goal of planting five million native trees by 2031.

“Trees are the unsung heroes in the fight against climate change and global warming,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “We hug our trees because they provide us with many life saving benefits, such as oxygen we need to breathe, shade to prevent urban heat island effects, and protection to our land against erosion. Trees also absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere resulting in reduced greenhouse gases. The resources we put toward this marketing campaign was well worth the investment.”

The MUSE Creative Awards is a prestigious international advertising awards platform, celebrating excellence and innovation in the realms of creative design, advertising, and digital media, its website states.

“At The Service Shop Marketing Agency, we believe in the power of creativity to drive meaningful change,” said John Hinkson, head of The Service Shop Marketing Agency. “We are proud to have played a role in amplifying a mission that leaves a lasting impact on our planet.”

The 5 million trees plan was produced by the Maryland Commission for the Innovation and Advancement of Carbon Markets and Sustainable Tree Plantings, which was established by the Maryland General Assembly as part of the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021. The initiative builds upon the state’s existing investments in climate action, ecosystem restoration and forest management.

An interactive website and tracking tool makes it easy to plant and report tree plantings. Several partners play important roles in the effort, including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Department of Agriculture, Maryland Department of Transportation and the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The Maryland Environmental Service led the development of the website and tracking tool.



###