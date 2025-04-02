State Approves $74 million for Baltimore City Water Infrastructure Projects

Board of Public Works unanimously approves seven projects for drinking water safety, economic growth, pollution reduction

BALTIMORE (April 2, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today unanimously approved more than $74 million for seven Baltimore City water infrastructure projects.

This funding will protect children from lead poisoning, prevent sewer overflows, reduce stormwater pollution, and modernize one of the state’s largest wastewater treatment plants. These infrastructure investments are anticipated to create about 1,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs for engineers, construction workers and local businesses, strengthening Baltimore’s economy while protecting public health.

“The City of Baltimore will be stronger with these critical investments in water infrastructure,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “This funding reflects our ongoing commitment to modernizing our water infrastructure to protect the health of residents, create jobs and support local businesses. This is about our children, our economy and our waterways.”

With this funding, the state is helping make Baltimore’s drinking water safer and more affordable, reducing sewer overflows and backups in streets and homes, and protecting the Bay by reducing nutrient runoff and pollution from wastewater and stormwater systems. Specific projects include:

Herring Run Sewershed Inflow and Infiltration Reduction – $22.9 million This project will reduce excessive water entering the sewer system to prevent overflows and backups, and improve overall system efficiency and reliability.



Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant Headworks – $9.9 million Upgrades will enhance the plant's wastewater treatment process by replacing aging equipment to reduce nutrient pollution in local waterways.



Lead Service Line Inventory – $6.9 million Funding will support an inventory of lead service lines as part of nearly $115 million available to public water systems across the state to inventory and replace.



Jones Falls Sanitary Sewer Collection System – $5.9 million Rehabilitation of sewer lines will address groundwater infiltration, reducing the risk of sewage overflows and improving system performance and environmental protection.



Cromwell Pump Station Improvements – $9.8 million Upgrades will rehabilitate outdated pumping and disinfection systems to maintain a reliable drinking water supply and enhance system performance.



Roland Park Small Diameter Sewer Main Replacement – $10.6 million Repairs to aging sewer lines will reduce overflows and improve sewer system reliability to help prevent blockages and service disruptions.



Repairs to aging sewer lines will reduce overflows and improve sewer system reliability to help prevent blockages and service disruptions. Municipal Stormwater Permit Program – $8.1 million Enhancements to stormwater infrastructure will help reduce pollution in local waterways and support Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

The 3-member Board of Public Works includes Governor Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis. Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller represented the governor at today’s meeting. The funding consists of a combination of low-interest loans and loan principal forgiveness from the Water Quality State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

