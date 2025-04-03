Maryland Department of Environment Provides Update on Drought Conditions and Water Conservation Efforts

No statewide restrictions, but conservation urged with warmer weather approaching; Most of state under drought warning, with areas of Central and Western Maryland most impacted

BALTIMORE (April 3, 2025) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued a drought warning for most of the state as a result of continued dry conditions and below-average rainfall over the past year.

“All Marylanders — especially those in our central and western counties — should use water wisely and follow any guidance from their local water supplier,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “There is no immediate water shortage in Maryland, but we are stepping up our communications with local drought coordinators and closely monitoring conditions across the state.”

A drought “watch” is an early-stage alert for the state to monitor conditions more frequently and suggest voluntary conservation. A “warning” means worsening conditions and more active coordination with water suppliers.

Where We Stand Today

The warning is in effect for all areas of Maryland that are not served by Baltimore City, which is served by reservoirs and is experiencing “normal” conditions, and WSSC public water system, which is under a drought “watch” set by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. While no statewide mandatory water restrictions are in place, local water systems may choose to implement their own measures based on conditions.

Since October, Maryland has received about a third less precipitation than normal. Snowfall this winter and heavy rains earlier this week helped, but groundwater levels remain below normal, particularly in areas of Carroll and Frederick counties. On the Eastern Shore, monitoring shows lower-than-normal groundwater levels in shallow aquifers. Most domestic wells are deep enough to avoid any impacts, but there could be impacts to shallower wells.

How This Affects Customers

Public Water Systems: Residents and businesses relying on public water systems should consult their local water suppliers. Watering of lawns is currently prohibited in Middletown in Frederick County.

Private Wells: Those on private wells should consider voluntary water conservation efforts to help sustain their supply. If there are concerns, consult a professional.

Agriculture: Farmers and agricultural operations concerned about soil moisture and irrigation should consult the U.S. Drought Monitor and their local soil conservation district to assess conditions and support water management strategies.

What to Expect

The state is actively coordinating with local water systems, particularly in central and western Maryland, to assess conditions and discuss proactive planning, potential response strategies and communication with residents.

Summer is the period of highest water use, so conservation efforts now can help mitigate potential challenges in the months ahead. Customers are encouraged to use water wisely regardless of their water source. Simple steps like fixing leaks, using water-efficient appliances, and less frequent watering of lawns can contribute to overall conservation efforts. Our website has tips on how to conserve water at home and for businesses.





