Maryland Department of the Environment Announces Funding for Wicomico County Clean Water Projects

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact:

Jay Apperson

jay.apperson@maryland.gov

443-604-0091

Board of Public Works approves grants and loans for upgrades to water plant and drainage that will mean better service, jobs and higher property values

BALTIMORE (March 19, 2025) – The Maryland Board of Public Works today unanimously approved $4.3 million in funding for safe drinking water and resiliency against flooding in Wicomico County.

Grant and loan money totaling $3.4 million will help fund a project to reduce flooding and water pollution in the City of Fruitland. The Town of Pittsville will receive more than $900,000 to upgrade its water treatment plant.

“This funding demonstrates our commitment to protecting communities from flooding, improving water quality and ensuring access to safe drinking water, which in turn means higher property values and jobs,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “This is about modernized infrastructure for Fruitland and Pittsville.”

These projects create local jobs, improve public spaces and enhance property values. Cleaner waterways bolster tourism in Maryland, which generates about $3.2 billion a year in economic activity. Improved water quality and habitat also benefits Maryland’s seafood industry, which contributes about $600 million to the state’s economy each year.

The Board is made up of three members, Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller and Chief Deputy Treasurer Jonathan D. Martin represented the governor and treasurer at today’s meeting.

Tuxent Branch Stormwater Drainage and Culvert Upgrade

The state’s Comprehensive Flood Management Grant Program will provide $2.6 million to Fruitland for a multi-phase stormwater management project. The Wicomico County city’s drainage channels, which feed into the Tuxent Branch, are overgrown and undersized for large storms. The project will reinforce channels, replace culverts, and restore streams to reduce flooding and water pollution.

The project’s total estimated cost is $3.5 million, also funded by a $605,341 Bay Restoration Fund grant, a $269,884 Water Quality State Revolving Fund loan and $79,380 in local funding. The project aligns with Maryland’s climate adaptation and resiliency goals by reducing stormwater runoff.

Pittsville Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

The state’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan program will provide $918,616 to Pittsville for upgrades to its water treatment plant, which serves 1,500 homes. This project will include the replacement and repair of equipment to increase the reliability of the facility, which is deteriorating with age and struggling to effectively remove iron from the water.

The project’s total estimated cost is $2.7 million, with previous allocations of $968,000 from a Water Supply Financial Assistance grant, an $800,000 Community Development Block grant and $32,400 in local funding.

# # #