Jacksonville Transportation Authority Transforms Budgeting with OpenGov

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) selected OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for local governments, for its expertise in streamlining and automating complex financial workflows.JTA sought a solution to improve efficiency, compliance, and collaboration across departments. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out during the search, offering a fully integrated suite allowing JTA to consolidate budget, workforce, and capital planning under one platform.With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, JTA leadership anticipates a transformative shift in their financial management process. The new system will enable JTA to gain real-time budget visibility and reduce risks related to non-integrated, manual processes. Additionally, OpenGov’s capabilities for creating and maintaining digital budget books will streamline audits and ensure compliance, allowing JTA to focus more on strategic initiatives that drive public transportation advancements in Jacksonville.The Authority joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

