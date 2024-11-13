JAMAICA PEGASUS NAMED TOP HOTEL FOR MEETINGS AND CONVENTIONS IN JAMAICA

Photo caption: The Jamaica Pegasus located in the heart of New Kingston is the tallest building in Jamaica. Photo caption: Elegant dining options are available as part of full-service catering services for meetings and special events at The Jamaica Pegasus. Photo caption: Award-winning meeting and special event services at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel encompass both indoor and outdoor venues.

Kingston-based property named Jamaica’s top hotel for Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (M.I.C.E.) for the second time in the past four years.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jamaica Pegasus was honored as Jamaica’s Best M.I.C.E. Hotel 2024 at the 5th Annual World M.I.C.E. Awards. The event, which recognizes the world’s top hotels and resorts specializing in Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (M.I.C.E.), was held recently in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The 2024 award marks the second time that the Jamaica Pegasus has been so honored in the past four years (2021).

Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director, commented on the award, saying: “To be recognized as the best at anything in Jamaica is truly an honor. When the award comes in the area of the Jamaican hospitality industry that in so many ways is the backbone of our economy, though, the feeling of pride that comes with the accomplishment is even greater. We are thrilled to have once again been named the #1 hotel for meetings and conventions in Jamaica, and look forward to further elevating our product to keep Jamaica at the forefront of M.I.C.E. travel to the Caribbean."

The Jamaica Pegasus routinely produces high profile events for the world’s most notable political institutions/organizations, corporations, celebrities, and dignitaries. In recent months, the property has hosted events for The United Nations, UNICEF, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The Canadian High Commission, The British High Commission, and the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica.

Among the more prominent local events hosted recently at the property are the 2023 Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame ceremony and the Sagicor Corporate Awards held in April 2024. A who’s who of Caribbean corporate titans, including NCB, Guardian Life, JMMB, Scotiabank, Grace Kennedy, FLOW, and Digicel, have also recently benefitted from the Jamaica Pegasus’ award-winning meeting/special event facilities and service.

“As home to Jamaica’s most exclusive high-level events and conferences, The Jamaica Pegasus is the preferred address for some of the world’s leading public figures,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “International delegations that we’ve hosted recently include heads of state and senior officials from the UK, including members of the Royal Family, Canada, China, the USA, India, South Africa, and various CARICOM countries. This continues the hotel’s longstanding position as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.”

The Jamaica Pegasus boasts 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor conference space. This includes an elegant Grand ballroom, boardroom-style meeting rooms, and lush garden settings ideal for al fresco receptions. All conference rooms are equipped with air conditioning, comfortable seating, and the latest in state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, offering expanded bandwidth up to 150mBs for live streaming. Full-service catering options, encompassing everything from simple coffee breaks to multi-course, Jamaican or international-themed banquets, are also available.

In 2023, the property completed a US$1 million renovation of its pool, pool bar, and Zen gardens. The new facilities extend the hotel’s trademark elegance and style outdoors, bringing a uniquely chic resort aesthetic to the heart of Jamaica’s capital. This, plus warm and attentive service, award-winning dining options, well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a full-service on-site spa, and fitness center all combine to create the singular Jamaica Pegasus guest experience.

A sister event to the prestigious World Travel Awards, the World M.I.C.E Awards are determined by votes cast by M.I.C.E industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The Jamaica Pegasus is a member of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group which includes the award-winning boutique hotel, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites and The Courtleigh Corporate Centre and Auditorium which includes a 400-seat event venue.

For more information on the World M.I.C.E. Awards, please visit www.worldmiceawards.com.

For Jamaica Pegasus reservations and more information, please visit www.jamaicapegasus.com, or contact the Jamaica Pegasus Sales Team at Tel: 876-926-3691 or reservations@jamaicapegasus.com.



