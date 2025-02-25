SUNRISE AIRWAYS CEO PHILIPPE BAYARD WELCOMES CALLS FOR REDUCED AVIATION TAXES IN THE CARIBBEAN

Philippe Bayard, Chairman & CEO of Sunrise Airways

Aviation is a key driver of economic development in the Caribbean, and a reduction in taxes will directly contribute to GDP growth across multiple industries.” — Philippe Bayard

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Airways CEO, Philippe Bayard, issued the following statement today hailing recent comments made by government officials in Montserrat and Antigua & Barbuda calling for a reduction in airport taxes as a means to stimulate regional air travel:

"Recent public statements by the Premier of Montserrat and the Minister of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda advocating for reduced aviation taxes across the Caribbean should be welcomed with widespread support and enthusiasm by all who prioritize the region’s long-term economic growth and connectivity. At Sunrise Airways, we have long maintained that lowering aviation taxes is a strategic investment that will yield substantial returns, leading to increased flight frequencies, greater passenger movement, and a strengthened regional economy. Aviation is a key driver of economic development in the Caribbean, and a reduction in taxes will directly contribute to GDP growth across multiple industries. This is a win-win scenario for travelers, businesses, and governments alike. We commend The Honorable Reuben Meade, Premier of Montserrat, and The Honorable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Investment, and Economic Development for Antigua and Barbuda, for their leadership in championing this critical issue. Their advocacy aligns with the shared vision of a more connected, prosperous, and unified Caribbean. One Caribbean moving forward."

Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) is a Caribbean-based regional carrier dedicated to connecting the West Indies as never before. The Sunrise Airways route network extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). New flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean were launched in 2024. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sunrise Airways is privately-owned. Its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is noted Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard.

