SUNRISE AIRWAYS BOLSTERS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF AVIATION INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY STONE AS CEO

Former Sabre Corp. VP, Gary Stone, named CEO of Sunrise Airways. Sunrise founder, Philippe Bayard, elevated to Chairman; Jean-Sébastien Bayard to Deputy CEO

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Airways has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Gary Stone as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Stone joins Sunrise Airways from Sabre Corporation where he served most recently as Vice President and Regional General Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean overseeing operations with revenues exceeding US$110 million.

With this leadership transition, Mr. Philippe Bayard, Sunrise’s founder and principal shareholder, will now serve as Chairman. In this role, he will provide strategic oversight, support executive leadership, and champion Sunrise Airways’ long-term vision, positioning the airline as a driving force for regional partnerships, Caribbean integration, and sustainable growth.

Additionally, Jean-Sébastien Bayard has been appointed Deputy CEO. In this capacity, he will support Mr. Stone in implementing the company’s strategic initiatives and operational objectives, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and regional integration.

“We are confident that Gary’s leadership, experience, and passion for the Caribbean, alongside Jean-Sébastien’s dedication and forward-thinking approach, will play a critical role in strengthening Sunrise Airways’ position as a catalyst for Caribbean integration and growth,” noted Mr. Philippe Bayard.

Gary Stone brings more than 30 years of global aviation experience to his new position leading Sunrise’s next chapter of growth. Mr. Stone began his aviation career at American Airlines in 1988. From there, he went on to hold key leadership positions with Radixx International, a prominent airline software provider, as well as several other aviation industry companies based in Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The bulk of Mr. Stone’s career (20+ years), though, was spent with Sabre.

A native of Connecticut raised in Puerto Rico, Mr. Stone possesses a deep affinity for the Caribbean and a strong commitment to advancing regional connectivity within the Americas and Europe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from St. Thomas University.

With eight years of experience at Sunrise Airways, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and a diploma in Entrepreneurship from McGill University and HEC Montréal, Jean-Sébastien Bayard brings deep knowledge of the Haitian market and strong financial management skills that complement Gary’s extensive background in the airline industry. A key contributor to the airline’s growth, Jean-Sébastien has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to operational efficiency and financial discipline. His appointment reflects Sunrise Airways’ dedication to developing internal leadership and ensuring strategic continuity.

Sunrise Airways currently operates under three distinct Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) – one each in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Eastern Caribbean – offering a strategic platform for robust regional expansion. The new executive appointments align with the airline’s mission to deliver a unified and efficient “One Caribbean” travel network.

About Sunrise Airways

Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) launched in 2012 with a mission to enhance connectivity among island states located throughout the Caribbean. Since then, the regional carrier has grown to employ a workforce totalling in excess of 250 aviation professionals in 24 gateways spread across the Americas. The Sunrise Airways route network, which started with domestic flights in Haiti, now extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). Flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean were launched in 2024. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sunrise Airways is privately-owned. Its Founder and Chairman is noted Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard.

