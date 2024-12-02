JAMAICA PEGASUS LAUNCHES 2024 BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY SALE

The swanky new pool lounge at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel brings resort chic to the heart of New Kingston. Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jamaica Pegasus announced today the launch of its 2024 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale, offering savings of up to 35% off hotel stays enjoyed through December 2025.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the sale, saying: "Our Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Not only do our clients benefit from huge savings, but they also have the rest of this year, plus all of 2025 to take advantage of the sale. This is one gift sure to satisfy everyone on your gift-giving list this Holiday Season.”

Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel are available on bookings made between November 20, 2024, and December 6, 2024, for hotel stays enjoyed between November 20, 2024, and December 31, 2025. A two-night minimum stay is required, and blackout dates apply December 29, 2024–January 1, 2025, and April 25–28, 2025. Additionally, all bookings are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a US$4.00 room occupancy tax, which applies on a per-room, per-night basis.

In addition to savings of up to 35% off, guests taking advantage of Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings at The Jamaica Pegasus also enjoy warm and attentive service, award-winning dining options, well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a full-service on-site spa, fitness center, jogging trail, Zen gardens, and Kingston’s hottest resort-style pool/lounge.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.jamaicapegasus.com/specials, or contact the Jamaica Pegasus Sales Team at Tel: 876-926-3691 or reservations@jamaicapegasus.com.

About The Jamaica Pegasus (www.jamaicapegasus.com)

The 300-room Jamaica Pegasus carries a distinguished track record spanning 40+ years as Kingston’s foremost venue for business and leisure travel, corporate meetings, and special events. The property’s 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor conference space includes a strikingly elegant Grand ballroom, boardroom-style meeting rooms, and lush garden settings ideal for al fresco receptions. All conference rooms feature the latest in state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, offering expanded bandwidth up to 150mBs for live streaming. Full-service catering options, encompassing everything from simple coffee breaks to multi-course, Jamaican or international-themed banquets, are also available. Notably, The Jamaica Pegasus’ highly skilled and experienced team has successfully hosted meetings and conferences for delegates from the United Nations, various heads of state, and royalty in recent years. The property is located within New Kingston’s prime entertainment district, home to such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley and Peter Tosh Museums, and Emancipation Park, allowing guests to enjoy the best of Kingston with ease.

