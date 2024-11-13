MDC, Sierra Club to host 60th anniversary celebration of the Wilderness Act

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Wilderness Act was signed into law on September 3, 1964, setting aside 54 designated areas in the United States to remain “forever wild.” Today, that number has increased to 806, with eight areas in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Sierra Club invite the public to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act at a celebration on Tuesday, November 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with a program from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

“These lands are among the last repositories of nature's bounty,” said Tom Valtin, Managing Editor of the Sierra Club’s communications. “Worthy and valuable in their own right, they also provide natural services that are essential to the health of American communities and provide important opportunities for people from all backgrounds to reconnect with nature.”

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance at sc.org/60-wild. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided.

During the evening’s program, the following guest speakers will share their expertise on a variety of subjects:

The Federal Wilderness Act in Missouri – U.S. Forest Service Recreation Program Manager Ed Sherman and Dispersed Recreation Manager Shane Hoskins

Wild Areas in Missouri State Parks - Ken McCarty, Natural Resource Management Program Director with Missouri State Parks

The Wild Lands of Kansas City - Hunter Moore, Kansas City WildLands Program Manager

30 by 30 Campaign in Missouri – Marisa Frazier, Senior Field Organizer for the Missouri Sierra Club

The Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. Due to construction at the front of the building, an alternate entrance has been made available on the south side of the building. Direct any questions to the Discovery Center by calling 816-759-7300.