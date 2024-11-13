Attorney General Jackley Honors Recruits Graduating Friday From Basic Law Enforcement Training Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley honors the 48 recruits who will graduate Friday, Nov. 15, from the Basic Law Enforcement training program in Pierre.

“These recruits are now ready to serve their departments and communities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to them and their course instructors for their efforts.”

The 48 recruits, who represent 34 different state and local law enforcement agencies, completed 13 weeks of 520 hours of course work. The certification course is required for the students to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

Graduates are required to complete course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the 193th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

Rogelio Aldana, Box Elder Police Department; Christopher Boorman, Rapid City Police Department; Mark Brooks, Box Elder Police Department; Sienna Conlon, Wagner Police Department; Jace Dasher, Rapid City Police Department; Avery Fenne, Tea Police Department; Keith Fitzgerald, Beadle County Sheriff’s Office; Wambli Foster, Winner Police Department; Tanner Goss, Bennett County Sheriff’s Office; Zachary Hackmann, Rapid City Police Department; Anna Hamelin, Summerset Police Department; Trevor Hanson, Meade County Sheriff’s Office; Gunner Hanzel, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Rebekah Htoo, Huron Police Department; Mitchell Jaeger, Spearfish Police Department; Andrew Jaffe, Sisseton Police Department; Travis Jimenez, Meade County Sheriff’s Office; Thomas Keller, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office; Malcolm LaFortune, Aurora County Sheriff’s Office; Phillip Lane, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Megan Matthews, Sioux Falls Police Department; Gage Mau, Deadwood Police Department; Riley McClanahan, Lyman County Sheriff’s Office; William Merchen, Perkins County Sheriff’s Office; Aaron Miller, South Dakota School of Mines Campus Police; Shane Miller, Aberdeen Police Department; Jordan Mogck, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Pywe Moo, Huron Police Department; Timothy Morgan, Aberdeen Police Department; David Payne, Meade County Sheriff’s Office; Ian Ramirez, Rapid City Police Department; Carl Rarick, University of South Dakota; Jamison Ries, Mobridge Police Department; Kylee Rinehart, Pierre Police Department; Briana Sarason, Rapid City Police Department; Tanner Schaefer, Yankton Police Department; Tristan Sippert, Dewey County Sheriff’s Office; Brady Smith, Yankton Police Department; Noah Smith, Brookings Police Department; William Staton, Rapid City Police Department; Samantha Stiles, Davison County Sheriff’s Office; Easton Thury, Brookings Police Department; Noah Tietsort, Custer County Sheriff’s Office; Reese Tobin, Aberdeen Police Department; Grey Tracy, Tea Police Department; Trevor Walsh, Spearfish Police Department; Brandon Wolfe, Belle Fourche Police Department; and Steve Yeshulas, Rapid City Police Department.

-30-