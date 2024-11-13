The Big Biscuit Is Pajama Jammin’ In the Name of Community

The brand expands its pajama collection initiative across all locations for the first time

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Biscuit® , a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is BIG on community and rising to meet the needs of area children facing homelessness and poverty. The restaurant is teaming up with Q104 for Pajama Jam, an annual pajama collection drive. Starting November 11, 2024, all Big Biscuit locations will serve as official drop-off sites for new, unused kids’ pajamas to benefit Operation Breakthrough.“This is our third year helping Q104 collect pajamas to help children in need stay warm this winter season,” said Chad Offerdahl, President & Co-CEO of The Big Biscuit. “We are exceptionally proud of the number of pajamas we have collected in Kansas and Missouri in previous years, so we decided to expand to all of our locations. We encourage our Guests to join us in this initiative. Let’s show local children some BIG love!”Guests can drop off new pajama donations during operating hours at any Big Biscuit location. Pajamas will be collected between November 11 to December 15. Depending on location, pajamas will be donated locally to various organizations. As The Big Biscuit is BIG on community, the brand, inspired by Q104’s Pajama Jam is collecting pajamas in Oklahoma and Arkansas as well. In Oklahoma City, pajamas will be donated to Citizens Caring for Children. In Tulsa, pajamas will be donated to Emergency Infant Services. In Fayetteville, pajamas will be donated to Children's Safety Center.All Kansas and Missouri locations will donate their pajamas to Operation Breakthrough. This is the third year The Big Biscuit has been the presenting sponsor for Q104’s Pajama Jam initiative. Since 1971, Operation Breakthrough has been helping Kansas City families by providing a safe, loving, and educational environment for children in poverty and empowering their families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education. For the nonprofit organization, one in five of the children they service are homeless and more than 65% of them have witnessed or experienced trauma or violence by the age of 5."We are thrilled to have Big Biscuit joining us again this year to help with our Pajama Jam collection efforts,” said Jenny Matthews and Todd Nixon, hosts of Q104’s The Morning Drive. “Q104 created Pajama Jam in hopes of being able to provide just one pair of jammies per child at Operation Breakthrough. But our listeners continue to amaze us each year with their generosity, exceeding that goal! Having The Big Biscuit on board for convenient collection locations and support has helped tremendously. We are so grateful for their participation!“The Big Biscuit is BIG on community, and throughout the year, The Big Biscuit supports various causes in the communities it serves. In 2024 so far, The Big Biscuit partnered with local schools to provide supplies during its Stuff The Bus Campaign, hosted its annual blood donation drive, gave back to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, volunteered at Harvesters - The Community Food Network, where the brand packed 1,820 pounds of nutrient-dense foods which helped nourish over 226,000 people in Kansas City struggling with food insecurity each month, and KC Pet project (where Offerdahl adopted his new dog Johnny)!Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is an innovative, adaptive, community-centric, and modern brand that creates excellent Guest experiences defined by genuine hometown hospitality, emphasizing old-school breakfast and lunch favorites incorporating creative twists.For more information, visit bigbiscuit.com. Interested in franchising with The Big Biscuit and being an integral part of your community? Visit bigbiscuitfranchise.com About The Big BiscuitThe Big Biscuit is an all-American breakfast and Lunch franchise concept that combines the classic flavors you love with a modern twist without skimping on selection. There is something for everyone here. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer Guests what they want and crave. In 2024, the Big Biscuit was named a Top 5 Breakout Brand by Franchise Times.The menu features generous portions of freshly prepared classic comfort food favorites and friendly smiles — as big as their famous buttermilk biscuits. Each location offers breakfast and lunch options, dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids’ menus, and bundle ordering.Learn more at BigBiscuit.com, or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.The Big Biscuit… Don’t mess with breakfast!

