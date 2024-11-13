Statement of intent on closer collaboration between Ukraine and Sweden in the areas of civil protection and national resilience

SWEDEN, November 13 - On 5 November 2024, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko signed a statement of intent between Ukraine and Sweden on closer collaboration in the areas of civil protection and national resilience.

