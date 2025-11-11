Sweden provides SEK 100 million for humanitarian operations in Sudan

The Government is providing SEK 100 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) for humanitarian operations for the civilian population in Sudan in 2025. This comes against the backdrop of the serious humanitarian crisis caused by civil war in the country.

“The situation in Sudan is the direst humanitarian situation in the entire world. More emergency relief must reach the civilian population, and for this reason, the Swedish Government is now presenting SEK 100 million in new support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The Swedish support will finance food for people suffering from famine and protection for displaced people,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

“The suffering in Sudan is unimaginably extensive and Sweden must do what it can to stop it. Our increased support will help save lives and alleviate the suffering of extremely vulnerable people,” says Joar Forssell, foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party.

“The largest humanitarian crisis the world has ever seen is happening right now in Sudan. And yet this crisis has attracted very little attention around the world. But the Government is not turning a blind eye to people’s vulnerable situation, and is therefore now providing SEK 100 million to humanitarian operations in Sudan,” says Gudrun Brunegård, aid policy spokesperson for the Christian Democrats.

The Government is providing SEK 60 million for WFP operations in Sudan in 2025. Support via the WFP will boost the organisation’s efforts to get life-saving food aid to the civilian population. Operations are focused on Darfur and other famine-afflicted parts of Sudan, and include distributing food, cash support for food, and nutritional supplements. The support will be channelled via Sweden’s core support to the WFP.

The Government is providing SEK 40 million for UNHCR operations in Sudan and neighbouring countries in 2025. Support via the UNHCR will boost the organisation’s efforts to protect displaced people and meet their basic needs. This includes emergency aid, protective measures and health care, and education and psychosocial support. The support will be channelled via Sweden’s core support to the UNHCR.