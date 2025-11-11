Enhanced cooperation with Morocco on organised crime

Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer and Morocco’s Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi today signed a declaration of intent on strengthened cooperation in the field of justice.

Mr Strömmer and Mr Ouahbi met today, 11 November, for bilateral talks in Rabat, Morocco. In connection with their meeting, they signed a declaration of intent on strengthened cooperation in the field of justice.

In the declaration, they affirm their will to strengthen judicial cooperation between Sweden and Morocco to combat cross-border serious and organised crime. Judicial cooperation primarily takes place via legal assistance in gathering evidence and enforcing extradition, and the two countries undertake to use the tools available for this to the greatest possible extent.

In addition, the declaration highlights other areas where there is a mutual interest in experience exchange and cooperation, including certain aspects of civil law, and streamlining of the judicial system.

“I’m delighted to have an opportunity to visit Rabat and the Moroccan Ministry of Justice. Sweden and Morocco already enjoy successful cooperation on judicial matters. And through this declaration of intent, we are now deepening that cooperation further. On Sweden’s part, we look forward to continued exchange between our two countries’ authorities,” says Mr Strömmer.

“Morocco is committed to building a justice system that is transparent, modern, and open to international cooperation. Our partnership with Sweden reflects our shared values of rule of law, human rights, and institutional innovation,” says Morocco’s Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi.