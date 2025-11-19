Pål Jonson invites to a press conference at Karlberg Palace

SWEDEN, November 19 - Press release from Ministry of Defence Published 19 November 2025

On 24 November, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson invites the media to a press conference with the Minister of Defence for France Catherine Vautrin. The press conference will take place at Karlberg Palace.

Time: 24 November 2025 at 11:30

Place: Karlberg Palace, Solna, Stockholm Practical information: Advance registration by 10.00 on Friday 21 November via email to Niklas Forsström (see press contact below). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). When registering, you must also provide your press credentials, personal identity number and a copy of your passport if you are not a Swedish citizen. Entry with security check to the press conference from 09.00 for journalists and photojournalists (60 minutes before the ceremony begins). Journalists could alternatively go through the security check with start at 10:30 (60 minutes before the press conference). Attendance is subject to available space. You need to wait for notification of approved registration and available space.

The day begins with a welcome ceremony to take place outside the Palace at 10:00. This is followed by a bilateral meeting which takes place inside the palace. Photojournalists are welcome to attend the first couple of minutes of the meeting. The press conference starts at 11:30

