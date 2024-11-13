Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard to participate in Swedish State Visit to Singapore

SWEDEN, November 13 - Published 13 November 2024

On 19–21 November, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will take part in the State Visit by TM The King and Queen to Singapore. During the Visit, Ms Malmer Stenergard will meet with her Singaporean counterpart and other government representatives, and take part in security and trade-related talks. She will also give a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank. The King and Queen will have meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Singapore, which Ms Malmer Stenergard will also attend.

“I’m looking forward to the first Swedish State Visit to Singapore, which will focus on green transition and innovation. Sweden and Singapore frequently rank among the most innovative countries in the world. There is extensive exchange between our two countries, with more than 300 Swedish companies having operations in Singapore, and also between our universities. We’re looking forward to further strengthening our business and research cooperation and developing our security policy dialogue,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard. The Minister for Foreign Affairs will be one of the delegation accompanying The King and Queen on the State Visit to Singapore. The Government will also be represented by Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, State Secretary Håkan Jevrell and State Secretary Miriam Söderström. In addition, around 50 Swedish companies, government agencies, higher education institutions and other organisations will make up a business delegation organised by Business Sweden. Ms Malmer Stenergard will take part throughout the State Visit.

