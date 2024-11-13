Mitch Gould and NPI: Now is the Time for International Brands to Enter the U.S. Market Before Black Friday

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Black Friday around the corner and Infobip forecasting a 7% increase in online sales this year, international brands have a prime opportunity to enter the U.S. market and capture a portion of the holiday sales boom.According to the forecast , Black Friday sales grew from $9.1 billion in 2022 to $9.8 billion in 2023, with this year’s sales expected to reach even greater heights. For global brands seeking an immediate path to success, Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International (NPI) offer an unparalleled gateway into the competitive U.S. market.Mitch Gould, a leader in retail distribution and the founder of NPI, has decades of experience working with powerhouse retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and CVS, as well as other Fortune 500 companies. Gould’s unique “Evolution of Distribution” platform provides international brands with a streamlined, turnkey solution to launch their products in the U.S. market quickly and effectively. For international companies, the path to capitalizing on Black Friday sales has never been easier or more efficient.“Entering the U.S. market before Black Friday allows international brands to leverage one of the biggest shopping events of the year,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International. “Our approach combines strategic partnerships with retail giants and in-depth market knowledge, ensuring products make a meaningful impact with U.S. consumers. With our support, brands can be market-ready just in time for this critical retail period.”Gould’s extensive network and reputation across top-tier U.S. retailers allow international brands to secure placements quickly, overcoming the traditional hurdles of supply chain and regulatory challenges. NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform simplifies the entire process, handling everything from product registration and warehousing to marketing and sales support.With Infobip projecting online sales to soar on Black Friday this year, the timing is ideal for international companies to establish a foothold in the U.S. market. Mitch Gould and NPI stand ready to help international brands capture attention, drive sales, and gain brand recognition during the peak holiday shopping period.For more information, please visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

