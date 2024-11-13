“That’s BS” ad campaign launched by Skillable to highlight gap between training and application

Lacklustre skills development and user confidence are just some of the consequences of knowledge-only training that the campaign explores.

Our current enablement and training tactics aren’t enough to equip people with the technical skills they need. We aim to create widespread understanding that #DoingisDifferent.” — Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, is challenging traditional customer enablement, software training and upskilling with its new “That’s BS (Before Skillable)” advertising campaign. Released across the U.S. the campaign highlights the pitfalls of today’s common training approaches with examples of customers failing to understand the products they are using and technology teams becoming frustrated with maintaining training environments.

The omnichannel advertising campaign can be seen and heard across the U.S. on billboards, digital screens, podcasts, social media, programmatic and more, with the goal of reaching mainstream audiences who may not be aware of how technical training and enablement can be more impactful, aligned and engaging. Created in partnership with Yeager and Gantry, the adverts intentionally aim to create dialog on the current state of technical training and software enablement today.

Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer of Skillable said, “Our current enablement and training tactics aren’t enough to equip people with the technical skills they need. We aim to create widespread understanding that #DoingisDifferent so customers, partners and employees demand more from their training. Too many organizations are stuck in their BS (Before Skillable) era and we’ve deliberately created this edgy campaign to challenge the status quo.

“Performing a skill as intended in the real world is the missing link between theoretical knowledge and application on the job. Many technologies and skills, including AI, cloud and cybersecurity, need to be practiced for a customer, employee or sales team to fully understand a solution’s uses and value. “

Skillable offers live, hands-on learning experiences that streamline customer, partner and sales enablement and employee technical upskilling, to improve product affinity, revenue growth and job performance. Used by leading customers including Microsoft, Pearson VUE, Quest Software, Majesco and Tanium, Skillable’s hands-on environments provide a safe space for people to practice technical skills and realize that #DoingisDifferent with greater confidence and skill application on the job.

View the campaign video now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.