PowerDMARC is Participating in Black Hat MEA 2024, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, DELAWARE, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading domain security platform PowerDMARC will participate in the Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2024 event. This leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition will take place from 26-28 November in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Center - Malham.The event aims to bring together cybersecurity professionals and solution providers from all across the region and well beyond, enabling the participants to share the latest, most innovative solutions and technologies in cybersecurity.Organizations taking part in the event should look forward to exploring PowerDMARC's wide-ranging email authentication solutions firsthand. PowerDMARC offers a comprehensive suite of services with an all-encompassing user-friendly platform that provides email authentication and domain security monitoring and management. This helps businesses enhance email deliverability, and strengthen their protection against cyberattacks.PowerDMARC currently supports 2000+ organizations from Fortune 100 companies and governments from across 80 countries, is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant, meaning you can rest assured that your domain security is in reliable hands.Ahead of Black Hat MEA 2022, Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC, noted: “Our relevance in the field of email security branches from the fact that we offer a complete stack of email authentication solutions to organizations, governments, and MSPs, that is easy to use, effective, and tactfully engineered, served over a scalable and interactive platform. This will allow companies to take control of their own email domains, and protect themselves against rampant forms of cybercrime like phishing, spoofing, and ransomware attacks. At Black Hat MEA we look forward to forging strong partnerships and connecting with like-minded industry leaders who will share the same goals.”Join PowerDMARC at Booth H2.F35 at Black Hat MEA, Saudi Arabia, or visit https://powerdmarc.com for more information.About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

