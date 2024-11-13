Jack Dorsey returns for the third edition of the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024

Submit Release
LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is thrilled to welcome Jack Dorsey, Block Head, Chairman, and cofounder of Block to its third edition happening in Nairobi, Kenya, on 9 to 11 December 2024.

Jack Dorsey has kept his word. At a Bitcoin conference held in April in Madeira, Portugal, Mr. Dorsey publicly endorsed the Africa Bitcoin Conference and pledged to attend its third edition.

Dorsey commended the Africa Bitcoin Conference for its efforts in raising awareness and advancing Bitcoin adoption across Africa. He stated, "Africa is a region with immense potential for Bitcoin to make a real impact on people's lives.

Jack returns as a speaker after inspiring audiences at the inaugural event in Accra, Ghana. He will share his visionary insights on Bitcoin, open source, financial inclusion, and the transformative power of decentralized technology for Africa.

Farida Nabourema, the visionary behind the Africa Bitcoin Conference, expressed her gratitude and excitement on Dorsey’s attendance. "Having Jack Dorsey on board is a testament to the global significance of our mission. We believe that Bitcoin can be a catalyst for positive socio-economic change in Africa, and events like the Africa Bitcoin Conference serve as a platform to materialize this transformation," she said.

The Africa Bitcoin Conference brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore the vast opportunities that Bitcoin offers in the African continent. The third edition of the ABC will be held at the JW Marriott Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya.

For more information about the Africa Bitcoin Conference, including the tickets, agenda and speaker lineup, visit www.afrobitcoin.org

