Construction underway on apartments to support vulnerable women

Release date: 13/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has reached an important milestone, with work underway to build an apartment block in Adelaide’s CBD to support older women at risk of homelessness.

South Australian builder Mossop Group Pty Ltd has begun construction on the 50-apartment development.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Nick Champion, along with the Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood celebrated the key moment by breaking ground at the Tucker Street site.

The sod turn reflects the action the Malinauskas Labor Government is taking to deliver its election commitment to build an apartment block for people at risk of homelessness with onsite supports.

The six-storey development will be run by the SA Housing Trust. An on-site community wellbeing manager will support tenants to manage any issues that may impact on their tenancy and the community, as well as access to support services.

The Trust will collaborate with community and health services to provide in-reach services, with on-site tenant facilities that include meeting rooms, a computer room that enables tenants who don’t own a device to access online services, free wi-fi, multi-use spaces and communal gardens for well-being.

The Tucker St Apartments project is expected to be complete in 2026.

This milestone comes just weeks after the Federal and State Labor Governments announced their support for a New Generation Catherine House to be built in the CBD, that will also help women at risk of homelessness.

Together, these two new facilities will provide more than 100 apartments for vulnerable women as well as recovery and support services.

For a photo of the sod turn and concept images of the Tucker St Apartments click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The sod turn marks an important milestone, with construction underway on a new, purpose built facility that will provide safe and secure housing for older women at risk of homelessness.

Once complete, this apartment block will not only provide shelter but also the appropriate supports to help these women get back on their feet.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering its commitment to help more vulnerable South Australians.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard, Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Every woman deserves a safe place to call home and the supports she needs to live well, to participate in community life and thrive.

That is exactly what Tucker Street will provide.

With compassionate support in place for those living here, the State Government will help ensure that women will have a home to call their own and people walking alongside them as they traverse new pathways.

I am really proud of the difference this development will make in the lives of the women who most need a hand.

Attributable to Nat Cook, Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well

This is an exciting milestone for the Tucker Street development, which will provide safety, sanctuary and support to help older women on their journey to secure housing.

We know that just putting someone in a house is not necessarily going to help them on their journey out of homelessness. We need to make sure they have access to the right supports to help them succeed and this is what will be provided in this accommodated.

I am so proud this development delivers on an election commitment and on key recommendations of the Housing Security for Older Women Taskforce.

Attributable to Lucy Hood, Member for Adelaide

I strongly advocated for this new development to provide safe and secure housing for older women - the fastest growing cohort of people facing housing crisis.

I thank the Minister and the Trust for delivering on this, and on such an important election commitment.

I look forward to warmly welcoming residents to the community once they are settled in their new home.

Attributable to Aaron Mossop, Director Mossop Construction + Interiors

We are excited to be working closely with the Government and the wider community to deliver this vital community project within the CBD.

Knowing the positive impact that it will have for vulnerable women is important to Mossop and our team.

Over the course of construction this project will provide jobs to hundreds of South Australian trades and suppliers, with up to 70 workers expected onsite during peak stages.