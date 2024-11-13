Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 14, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Village of Hayesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Waterloo Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fayette
|Fayette County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Independent Home Care Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hamilton
|Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Cadiz Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|City of Logan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|City of Piqua
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|New Lexington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Marvin Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Washington County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Williams County Regional Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Village of Tontogany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 14, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
