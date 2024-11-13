Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 14, 2024

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Village of Hayesville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Waterloo Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Fayette Fayette County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Independent Home Care Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Hamilton Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Cadiz Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hocking City of Logan

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami City of Piqua

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry New Lexington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Marvin Memorial Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Washington Washington County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Williams Williams County Regional Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Village of Tontogany

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 14, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.