Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,358 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 14, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Village of Hayesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Waterloo Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fayette Fayette County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Independent Home Care Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Hamilton Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Harrison Cadiz Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hocking City of Logan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami City of Piqua
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry New Lexington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Marvin Memorial Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington Washington County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Williams Williams County Regional Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Village of Tontogany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 14, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 14, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more