MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Double Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in Southeast.

On Friday, November 8th, 2024, at approximately 11:05 a.m., Seventh District Officers responded to 600 block Mellon Street Southeast, for a report of a Shooting. Officers discovered a teenaged male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a second victim, an adult male, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident. Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

Through the detectives’ investigation, a suspect was developed and identified. Detectives disseminated a lookout for the suspect to fellow officers. On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 20-year-old Bernard Matthews of Southeast was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property.

CCN: 24173695

###