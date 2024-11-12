MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Double Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in Southeast.
On Friday, November 8th, 2024, at approximately 11:05 a.m., Seventh District Officers responded to 600 block Mellon Street Southeast, for a report of a Shooting. Officers discovered a teenaged male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a second victim, an adult male, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident. Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.
Through the detectives’ investigation, a suspect was developed and identified. Detectives disseminated a lookout for the suspect to fellow officers. On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 20-year-old Bernard Matthews of Southeast was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property.
CCN: 24173695
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.