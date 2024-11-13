West Virginia Parkways Authority celebrates 70th birthday of West Virginia Turnpike

​



The West Virginia Department of Transportation is excited to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ribbon cutting for the West Virginia Turnpike, a landmark event in the state’s transportation history. The iconic highway, which stretches 88 miles from Charleston to Princeton, was officially opened to traffic on November 8, 1954, and has played a pivotal role in the economic growth and development of the state for seven decades.

The West Virginia Turnpike was one of the first superhighways in the United States and remains one of the most important routes in the state. It is a critical link connecting southern West Virginia to the rest of the country, facilitating the movement of goods, tourists, and commuters.

"Today, we are very proud of the contributing asset to the State of West Virginia we have in the West Virginia Turnpike, and very proud of the countless men and women who have made careers caring for this wonderful roadway system,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

“You will not find a harder working group of talented people anywhere else who roll up their sleeves everyday to make sure the patron of the West Virginia Turnpike arrives to their destination safely. We also want to extend a gracious thank you to all those who have supported the turnpike over the last 70 years! The roadway is better than it has ever been- so here’s to many, many more!"







The Turnpike's creation came during a time of optimism and forward-thinking for the state. With limited infrastructure in the mountainous regions, state leaders recognized the need for a modern highway that could accommodate increasing traffic and facilitate economic development. In 1952, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill authorizing the construction of the Turnpike, and the groundbreaking ceremony followed shortly thereafter.

The highway was built using funds from the sale of bonds, a move that was seen as innovative at the time. Despite the challenges posed by West Virginia's rugged terrain, construction crews worked tirelessly to build the road, overcoming significant engineering hurdles to carve a path through the Appalachian Mountains.

At its completion in 1954, the Turnpike was hailed as a feat of engineering, featuring a series of tunnels, bridges, and curves that were not only functional but also scenic. With an initial cost of approximately $200 million, the project was one of the largest of its kind in the country at the time.

Over the years, the Turnpike has been crucial in boosting the state's economy. The highway has supported key industries such as coal, manufacturing, tourism, and retail, while also enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses in southern West Virginia. The Turnpike continues to serve as a gateway for visitors traveling to popular destinations such as the New River Gorge, one of the nation’s premier outdoor recreation spots, and the state capital, Charleston.

Improvements to the West Virginia Turnpike are ongoing ensuring that the highway meets modern safety and transportation standards. In recent years, the West Virginia Parkways Authority has invested in major upgrades, including a toll system upgrade project and travel plaza redevelopment at Beckley and Bluestone. The efforts ensure that the Turnpike will remain a vital route for future generations.

The West Virginia Turnpike has never been in better shape, with continuous improvements like accelerated bridge deck replacement projects, median barrier wall replacement safety enhancement projects making the road safer, smoother, and more accessible. Whether you're commuting, traveling for business, or exploring the state's natural beauty, the Turnpike offers an unparalleled driving experience. Now, thanks to the Single Fee Discount Program, it's more affordable than ever to enjoy this iconic roadway.

Drivers can easily enroll online or visit any customer service center to obtain their annual pass. This program is a perfect way to make the most of the Turnpike's 70-year legacy while saving on toll costs.

Thanks to the EZ-Pass, travelers can enjoy unlimited access to the Turnpike for just $26.25 per year for passenger vehicles. This annual pass allows for unlimited use of the Turnpike, providing a convenient and cost-effective way to travel through one of the most scenic routes in the country. For more information on E-ZPass, click HERE.





