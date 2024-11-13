CBP intercepts over $30 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted $31,169,000 in methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as serrano peppers.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing part of a total of 2,155 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On November 10, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,859 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 2,155.02 pounds (977.50 kg) concealed within the shipment of peppers.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.