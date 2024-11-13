EyesRo Launches on Indiegogo to Transform Eye Health Accessibility

pixelRo Co., Ltd. Launches EyesRo on Indiegogo—Innovative App to Make Eye Health Accessible Anywhere, Anytime

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pixelRo Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce the launch of EyesRo, a revolutionary app set to transform how people monitor and care for their eye health. Debuting on Indiegogo on November 6th, 2024, EyesRo’s mission is to make eye health assessments and exercises accessible to everyone. With a 100% funding goal already achieved, the support has been overwhelming as backers rally to bring this innovative tool to life.

As our digital screen time continues to increase, maintaining eye health has become more crucial than ever. EyesRo addresses this need by providing a comprehensive suite of assessments, including checks for vision clarity, color blindness, macular degeneration, and presbyopia. With advanced features such as real-time pupil tracking and distance measurement, EyesRo offers an in-depth, personalized experience that users can access anytime, anywhere.

Key Features of EyesRo:

- Comprehensive Eye Exams: Easily accessible tests for vision clarity, eye aging, color perception, and macular health.

- Interactive Eye Exercises: Fun, engaging activities designed to strengthen eye muscles and reduce strain.

- Advanced Tracking Technology: Real-time pupil tracking and distance measurement for a precise, tailored experience.

- User-Centered Design: Developed with extensive user feedback, the app is designed to be user-friendly, with updates and refinements to make it even more intuitive.

Indiegogo Exclusive Perks:

Backers on Indiegogo will enjoy exclusive rewards, including an eye mask and blue-light-protection glasses, specially designed to enhance eye care routines.

“EyesRo is designed to empower people to take charge of their vision in a way that’s both easy and effective,” said Seokmyong Kang, CEO of pixelRo. “Our goal is to provide a platform that makes eye health proactive and accessible to everyone, and we’re excited to bring this vision to life through Indiegogo.”

Join the movement and help us make eye health accessible to all! Visit our Indiegogo page at [Link].

About pixelRo:

pixelRo Co., Ltd. is dedicated to using advanced technology to promote better health and wellness. With a strong focus on innovation, we create solutions that empower individuals to take control of their well-being, from eye care to beyond. For more information, please contact pixelRo Customer Support at [info@pixelro.com].

