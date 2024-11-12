Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 12, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 12, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12: 50 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Austin J. Murphy.
Communications Received
THE CHAIR IS IN RECEIPT OF THE FOLLOWING REPORTS:
· A report in compliance with the State-Related University Nonpreferred Appropriation Act of 2023 dated June 20, 2023, from
Temple University – of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education and its subsidiaries regarding Consolidated Financial
Statements of Supplemental Schedules as of and for the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and Independent Auditor’s Report
· An annual report as required by The Uniform Commercial Code Modernization Act 18 of 2001, from Pennsylvania Department of State
regarding the Uniform Commercial Code Report to the Governor and General Assembly
· A report from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services regarding the Procurement Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report for Q3 – Q4 Fiscal Year 2023
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 93 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of November 2024 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, November 13, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
