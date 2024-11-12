Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 12, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12: 50 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Austin J. Murphy.

Communications Received

THE CHAIR IS IN RECEIPT OF THE FOLLOWING REPORTS:

· A report in compliance with the State-Related University Nonpreferred Appropriation Act of 2023 dated June 20, 2023, from

Temple University – of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education and its subsidiaries regarding Consolidated Financial

Statements of Supplemental Schedules as of and for the years ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and Independent Auditor’s Report

· An annual report as required by The Uniform Commercial Code Modernization Act 18 of 2001, from Pennsylvania Department of State

regarding the Uniform Commercial Code Report to the Governor and General Assembly

· A report from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services regarding the Procurement Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report for Q3 – Q4 Fiscal Year 2023

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 93 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 514 A Resolution designating the month of November 2024 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, November 13, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.