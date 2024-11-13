Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project gets underway

Main, News Posted on Nov 12, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i –The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the commencement of the nearly $26 million Puʻunēnē Avenue Improvements project designed to increase roadway safety and enhance freight and vehicle circulation by developing the highway to serve as a principal arterial for Central Maui.

HDOT, its partners, along with state and county officials participated in a blessing of the project today, Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the project staging site off of Puʻunēnē Avenue in Kahului.

“The Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project achieves the goal of enhancing vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization on one of Central Maui’s main thoroughfares from Kahului Harbor to the rest of the Valley Isle,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “The highway upgrades and improvements will ensure operational efficiency and safer commuting for all highway users in the heart of Kahului.”

A large portion of the project will consist of widening Puʻunēnē Avenue from two to four lanes between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway to be in line with the rest of Puʻunēnē Avenue. Also new concrete sidewalks on both sides and multiuse shoulders will be constructed.

The improvements will include enhanced street lighting and updated traffic signalization as well as hydraulic improvements through installation of bioswales, a landscaped channel to assist with runoff, along with permeable pavement, which aims to improve water quality and reduce the impact of the roadway storm water on the existing drainage system. New soundwalls will be built on the southern end of the project to reduce noise impacts from the improved roadway.

Crews are currently working on a retaining wall along the roadway with widening work commencing in January. The project will be done in phases with completion scheduled for April 2026.

Funding for the project comes from the Federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, $20.4M and the state, $5.1M.

Contractor for the project is Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company and the designer is Wilson Okamoto Corporation.

