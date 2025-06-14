Security screening wait times available on displays in HNL Terminal 1

Main, News Posted on Jun 13, 2025 in Airports News

Time Boards Will Be Available in Terminal 2 After Completion of Checkpoint 3 Improvements

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the availability of security checkpoint status and estimated wait times on electronic displays in Terminal 1 (formerly known as the Interisland Terminal) of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) starting Friday, June 13.

The wait times on the displays are generated using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. Checkpoint status displays will be added to Terminal 2 (formerly known as the Overseas Terminal) following the completion of the Checkpoint 3 Improvements, which include new air conditioning, ceiling renovation and lighting. The completion of the Terminal 2, Checkpoint 3 improvements, is expected in late 2026 due to coordination needed to maintain checkpoint operations during construction.

Total cost of the LiDAR and communications infrastructure to the displays for the Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 checkpoints is $6 million.

For more information on planned projects to improve traveler experience at Hawai‘i airports, visit https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com/projects

Additional photos of the checkpoint status displays can be found below. Please credit Hawai‘i Department of Transportation or HDOT if you use these photos.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/06/HNL-checkpoint-display-01-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/06/HNL-checkpoint-display-02-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/06/HNL-checkpoint-display-03-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/06/HNL-checkpoint-display-04-scaled.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/06/HNL-checkpoint-display-05-scaled.jpg

