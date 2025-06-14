Lighting restored in Wilson Tunnel
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists that lighting through the Wilson Tunnel was restored Thursday, June 12.
The lights inside the tunnel were deenergized to allow the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) to safely repair two damaged overhead transmission circuits in the Koʻolau mountains on June 4. HECO originally estimated the repairs would take two weeks but has completed the repairs ahead of schedule. HDOT appreciates the efforts HECO made to expedite the repairs and coordinate with HDOT staff.
HDOT thanks Windward motorists for their patience and for driving safely through the tunnel during this necessary outage.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.