Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,086 in the last 365 days.

Lighting restored in Wilson Tunnel

Posted on Jun 13, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists that lighting through the Wilson Tunnel was restored Thursday, June 12.

The lights inside the tunnel were deenergized to allow the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) to safely repair two damaged overhead transmission circuits in the Koʻolau mountains on June 4. HECO originally estimated the repairs would take two weeks but has completed the repairs ahead of schedule. HDOT appreciates the efforts HECO made to expedite the repairs and coordinate with HDOT staff.

HDOT thanks Windward motorists for their patience and for driving safely through the tunnel during this necessary outage.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lighting restored in Wilson Tunnel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more