Statement on Death of Former B.C. Premier John Horgan
CANADA, November 12 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston on the death of former British Columbia premier John Horgan.
I am saddened to hear of the death of former B.C. premier John Horgan, who served from 2017 to 2022.
I had the privilege of attending First Ministers’ meetings alongside premier Horgan and knew him to be a decent and caring man who was widely admired by the people of British Columbia.
I send my sincere condolences to premier Horgan’s wife, Ellie, their sons, and all those who loved and respected him.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.