Statement on Death of Former B.C. Premier John Horgan

CANADA, November 12 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston on the death of former British Columbia premier John Horgan.

I am saddened to hear of the death of former B.C. premier John Horgan, who served from 2017 to 2022.

I had the privilege of attending First Ministers’ meetings alongside premier Horgan and knew him to be a decent and caring man who was widely admired by the people of British Columbia.

I send my sincere condolences to premier Horgan’s wife, Ellie, their sons, and all those who loved and respected him.