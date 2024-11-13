News Release State of Colorado

Deputy Secretary of State Denver, November 12, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, November 13 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the 2024 General Election. So far, 3,272,381 ballots have been returned statewide. Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX) Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF) PDF data matches accessible data in Excel document. All data as of 11:59 PM November 11, 2024.

