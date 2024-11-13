Traffic Pattern Changes Scheduled on U.S. Highways 14/83 over Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, the current two-way traffic configuration in the westbound lanes of the new John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be changing. Pavement markings will be updated and traffic will travel east in the new eastbound lanes and west in the new westbound lanes.

The 10 foot maximum vehicle width restriction, currently in effect within the project limits, will be removed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Lanes in each direction will be closed intermittently to accommodate ongoing winter construction activities. Motorists are asked to be alert through the work zone for construction vehicles and workers adjacent to the moving traffic.

Shared Use Path:

Effective Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, pedestrians will be able to utilize the new shared use path through a combination of a 12 foot wide shared use path and a five foot wide sidewalk that connects Hustan Avenue in Fort Pierre to James Street in Pierre.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-