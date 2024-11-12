MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the suspect’s vehicle in two burglaries in Northwest.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 3:40 a.m., First District officers responded to the unit block of H Street, Northwest, for the report of a business alarm. Officers found an establishment had been burglarized by the suspects making forced entry and taking property. During the initial investigation, officers found a second business on the same block had been burglarized by the same suspects. The suspects fled the scene in a white sedan prior to the officer’s arrival.

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24175715

###