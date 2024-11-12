Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Company expands Edgefield County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Company (Portland Bolt), a fastener and bolt manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Edgefield County. The company’s $4.3 million investment will create 21 new jobs.

Founded in Oregon in 1912, Portland Bolt manufactures nonstandard anchor bolts and construction fasteners. The company acquired its North Augusta manufacturing facility from Southern Anchor Bolt in June 2024, allowing it to effectively reach East Coast customers.

Portland Bolt plans to construct a new facility, located at 890 West Five Notch Road in North Augusta, to house an additional manufacturing line and expanded production capacity.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Portland Bolt team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Portland Bolt is excited to be growing our manufacturing footprint at our South Carolina location and especially appreciate Edgefield County’s assistance and desire for this growth. We are confident our current and future employees and customers will directly benefit from this joint effort.” -Portland Bolt CEO Blake Ray

“We applaud Portland Bolt’s continued investment in Edgefield County and the new opportunities it creates for South Carolinians with this expansion. This announcement highlights Portland Bolt’s commitment to our community, and we look forward to the company’s success in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The growth of a company in South Carolina is always reason to celebrate. Portland Bolt’s expansion announcement is a victory for Edgefield County and our state’s impressive manufacturing industry, and we congratulate the company on this $4.3 million investment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Edgefield County is grateful for Portland Bolt, a well-respected name in the fastener industry, expanding in Edgefield County. County council has been diligent in keeping the conditions favorable for industry to grow and prosper.” -Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell

“Edgefield County outperforms similar-sized counties when it comes to industry investment and jobs. We know Portland Bolt will be successful, and we look forward to working with them on continued growth and success.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Chair Gary Stooksbury

