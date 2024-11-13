Contracts 365 and DynaTech Systems partnership extends enterprise CRM and contract management capabilities

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts 365, the leading provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software for Microsoft 365 customers, today announced an exciting new partnership with DynaTech Systems, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner.DynaTech Systems, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, delivers exceptional Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure Cloud services, ensuring unparalleled results for its valued clients. DynaTech helps enterprise clients successfully implement Microsoft Dynamics 365’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions. Contracts 365 offers world-class CLM solutions that tightly integrate contract management with these CRM and ERP systems.“We are very excited to add DynaTech Systems to the Contracts 365 Partners Program,” said Russ Edelman, Founder & Product Evangelist of Contracts 365, Inc.“More and more customers are seeing the benefits of integrating contract management into their Microsoft ecosystems, and this relationship with DynaTech helps Contracts 365 expand its reach and impact.”Hardik Patel, the Founder and Principal Consultant of DynaTech Systems, agrees. “Contracts 365 is a great fit for us because it aligns with DynaTech’s vision of being a one-stop shop for our customers. I believe the partnership between DynaTech and Contracts 365 will greatly benefit our customers, giving them the ability to unify company and customer data, increase collaboration, and gain new efficiencies.”For companies who have made a strategic investment in Microsoft technology, integrating Contracts 365 into their Dynamics environment makes contract management a seamless part of their workflows. In fact, it’s now possible to “contract enable” virtually any application that is built on Microsoft’s Power Platform and leverages Microsoft Dataverse.“Combining CRM and CLM systems can be incredibly powerful,” Edelman explained. “Take sales, for example. With the Contracts 365 integration, sales teams can request and initiate contracts using pre-approved language right from the Dynamics toolbar, with just one click. Data is immediately populated, so there’s less risk of mistakes or confusion and less time is wasted going back and forth with legal. The integration gives everyone from sales managers to chief legal officers full, real-time insight into contract workflows.”“The more integrated an organization is, the better aligned they will be” Patel noted. Microsoft brings ERP and CRM solutions together into an organization’s collaboration suite in a way few other technology providers can. Plus, organizations benefit from Microsoft’s industry-leading investment in security and innovation in AI across the full suite of applications.You can learn more about the benefits of integrating Contracts 365 and Microsoft Dynamics on the Contracts 365 website About Contracts 365, Inc.Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn More at www.contracts365.com About DynaTech SystemsDynaTech Systems, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and CMMI Level 3 Certified organization is a trusted partner for enterprise transformation. DynaTech's services span across IT Consulting, Cloud Enablement, and more, catering to industries like Manufacturing, E-commerce, and Healthcare. Discover limitless potential with DynaTech, where expertise meets innovation. Learn more at www.dynatechconsultancy.com

