Reco Recognized as a CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup

With CRN’s Stellar Startup Award, Reco caps off a year of rapid growth and industry recognition

It’s been our mission to help our customers relentlessly stay ahead of those who seek to compromise data. This recognition further validates our commitment to excellence in SaaS security.” — Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder, Reco

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , a leading provider of SaaS security, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has included Reco on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products. Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.Reco earned a spot on this prestigious list for its innovative approach to SaaS security. By using AI-based graph technology to detect and mitigate risks in real-time, Reco empowers organizations to safeguard their data across multiple SaaS applications. This recognition highlights Reco’s commitment to proactive SaaS security management.Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.“We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “This achievement reflects each organizations’ dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward.”“We’re honored to be recognized by CRN as a Stellar Startup in Security,” said Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder at Reco. “Since day one, it’s been our mission to provide the most comprehensive SaaS security solutions to our customers and to relentlessly stay ahead of those who seek to compromise data within organizations. This recognition further validates our commitment to excellence in SaaS security.”The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning November 11, 2024.About RecoReco is a full lifecycle SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, shadow apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. Reco uses a low-code/no-code approach to add a new SaaS integration in 3-5 days.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

