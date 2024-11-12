FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 12, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

New Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court launches to expand services to veterans

Baltimore City District Court Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its ninth anniversary and announces the expansion of the program

BALTIMORE, Md. – On November 12, 2024, the District Court in Baltimore City launched the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court, which will expand the program to serve Baltimore City and Baltimore County, plus Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties. The new regional veterans treatment court will provide a court-supervised, comprehensive, and voluntary treatment-based program for justice-involved veterans charged with misdemeanors in the District Court of Maryland.

The District Court in Baltimore City celebrated six veterans who recently completed the program, which was founded in 2015 and is presided by U.S. Army Veteran and Senior District Court Judge Halee F. Weinstein. There are currently 25 veterans in the program and 117 have graduated since the program’s inception.

“In Maryland, we are fortunate to have 73 problem-solving courts that help people to receive access to the treatment, resources, and case management services they need to successfully resolve their court cases and improve their lives,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “I thank Governor Wes Moore, our justice and community partners, judges, and court leadership and staff, for their support and vision to serve through this vital community resource.”

“When I joined the United States Army, I learned a simple but powerful creed: leave no one behind. Today’s launch of the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court is guided by that mindset,” said Gov. Moore. “Together, we are delivering critical services to veterans in central Maryland who need and deserve our support – and ensuring that when we say 'thank you for your service,' we follow those words with action.”

The Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court is the third multi-county veterans treatment court in Maryland and the fourth multi-county problem-solving court in the state. It will provide intensive treatment, accountability, and mentoring to former military service members who have committed crimes and may suffer from conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, other mental health issues, and substance use disorders. Through the program, veterans can resolve outstanding criminal offenses, obtain the treatment and services they need, and stabilize their lives. A goal of the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court is to reduce recidivism and help connect eligible participants to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, local resources, long-term supportive housing, and other benefits for participants whose service-related disabilities may prevent or impede their return to the workforce.

“Judge Weinstein and her team have done a tremendous job over the years, and I commend them for their efforts to bring the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court to fruition to increase access to justice for military veterans,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “I also want to thank the many justice partners who worked together on this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that local veterans receive appropriate treatment when they are involved with the criminal justice system.”

“The expansion of the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court into a regional model provides justice involved veterans from four additional counties access to a Veterans Treatment Court, thereby improving and enhancing access to justice for those who have served our country,” said District Court Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein.

The Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court is operational effective November 12. Eligible veterans who have court cases will be referred to the program by the District Court in each county. The criteria for eligible participants include being a U.S. military veteran regardless of eligibility for VA benefits and being a defendant charged with misdemeanor offenses or concurrent jurisdiction felonies in the District Court.

In addition to the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Problem-Solving Courts, VTC project partners include the United Way of Central Maryland; the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Warrior Canine Connection; the State’s Attorney’s Offices for Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties; the District Offices of the Public Defender in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties; the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation; the University of Baltimore School of Law; and several other federal, state, and local service providers.

“It has been a great privilege to serve our veterans through the Veterans Treatment Court program,” said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “United Way of Central Maryland is committed to help in the fight for those who have fought for our country with the launch of a regional program modeled after the successful Baltimore City program. The Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court will provide physical and mental health services, employment, financial counseling, and more to help veterans navigating the District Court system in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, and Howard County. This program supports veterans with a goal of returning productive, law-abiding citizens to the community and reducing recidivism and criminal justice costs.”

With the expansion of the VTC program, dockets specifically for veterans are now offered in 13 locations statewide, including the veterans treatment courts at the District Court in Anne Arundel County, the District Court in Baltimore City (and now Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties), the Dorchester County District Regional Veterans Court (which is located in Dorchester County and serves that county, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties), the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, and the Frederick and Washington County Regional Veterans Treatment Court.

###