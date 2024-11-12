DoHS Reminds Women of Treatments Available for Substance Use Disorder During Prematurity Awareness Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is reminding women that treatment for substance use disorder is available to support healthy pregnancies and reduce the risk of preterm births during Prematurity Awareness Month . Preterm birth, defined as the birth of a baby before 37 weeks of pregnancy, affects approximately 12.98% of births in West Virginia. The final weeks of pregnancy are crucial for fetal development, and premature birth can increase the likelihood of health complications for both mothers and babies.

"Substance use during pregnancy is a significant risk factor for preterm birth, but the good news is that treatment is available," said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. "Through programs like Drug Free Moms and Babies and residential treatment services, we can help expectant mothers achieve healthier pregnancies, reducing risks associated with substance use."

In 2022, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) impacted 6.7% of births in the state, and 8.8% of pregnancies were impacted by intrauterine substance exposure (IUSE). While NAS rates have decreased since 2017, IUSE rates have continued to rise, consistent with national data and is potentially reflective of increasing access to treatment medications. Pregnant women struggling with substance use can take steps to reduce their risk of preterm birth and improve their overall health through access to medical care and behavioral health treatment.

The Drug Free Moms and Babies (DFMB) program, funded by DoHS and administered by the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership, is a statewide initiative that integrates medical and behavioral health care with comprehensive recovery support services. The program has proven successful, with 74.9% of participants testing positive for substance use at baseline and 64.2% testing negative at delivery.

Additionally, West Virginia offers residential treatment programs across the state that specialize in the care of pregnant women, mothers, and their children, providing a safe environment for recovery. These programs are available in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, and Wood counties, and accept women from across the state.

Home visitation programs help pregnant women and parents of young children improve the health and well-being for themselves and their families. They are a valuable resource available at no-cost to families from pregnancy through age five. These programs include evidence-based models, such as Parents as Teachers, Healthy Families America,​​ and the statewide program Right From The Start (RFTS), all providing critical support to new and expecting mothers.

Women in need of treatment can call HELP4WV at 1-844-HELP4-WV for immediate assistance locating a program near them.

For more information on behavioral health resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/BBH/about/Adult%20Services/Pages/Comprehensive-Behavioral-Health-Centers.aspx.

