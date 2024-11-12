U.S. Chamber Opposes New Tax on U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Producers

WASHINGTON, DC — Christopher Guith, Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, made the following statement regarding the Biden Administration’s final methane tax announced today:

“The Administration’s methane tax will contribute to inflation and punish American energy producers for meeting growing energy demand. The Chamber supports smart, balanced direct regulation of methane emissions as part of our climate strategy, but taxing energy producers is duplicative and counterproductive given that existing regulations already govern methane emission levels. U.S. energy companies are leading the world in methane emissions reductions thanks to investments in technology and aggressive mitigation. The only beneficiaries of this new tax are foreign energy producers, who frequently have much higher emissions footprints. The incoming Congress and Administration should use the tools available at their disposal to reverse this bad idea.”