Crews will be working at night on Teton Pass, weather permitting

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction have resumed working at night on Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, at milepost 12.8, on the Big Fill Slide. Crews will be focused on placing lightweight fill material for the next 4 weeks, as the weather allows. Crews are hoping to get as much of the work done as possible, before the seasonal shutdown at the end of the month. Crews will resume work in the spring, with the goal of rebuilding the permanent road by July of 2025.

A manually operated signal will be used to control traffic during nighttime hours, but daytime drivers will see flaggers and brief delays as well, as crews guide haul trucks in and out of the work site. Drivers could also see intermittent lane closures, with alternating traffic at night, but daytime traffic will see minimal impacts.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.