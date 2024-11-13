Maskal Teff Introduces Certified Organic Teff Flour and Teff Grain

Maskal Teff organic flour and grain

Offering underscores Maskal Teff's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious teff for customers seeking organically sourced products for their pantry.

Carrying all of our teff products in organic options responds to the discerning, label-conscious consumer who is already familiar with or curious to try teff.” — Royd Carlson, agriculture manager for Maskal Teff

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maskal Teff today announced the launch of its certified Organic Brown Teff Flour and Organic Teff Grain. This milestone underscores Maskal Teff's commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious teff for customers seeking organically sourced products for their pantry. With the release of their Organic Ivory Flour earlier in 2024, the announcement marks the culmination of a wholly organic product line.Organic Teff GrainTeff is known as the world’s smallest grain, but its nutritional qualities indubitably outweigh its tiny size. As a whole grain, Maskal Teff Organic Teff Grain comes in ivory and brown varieties and has a nutty flavor and nutritionally dense properties that stay intact through cooking. As a superfood, teff is full of complex carbohydrates, proteins, minerals, and fiber. It is high in calcium, with one cup of cooked teff offering the same amount of calcium as a half-cup of cooked spinach. Teff grain can be simply prepared like a polenta or oatmeal, or used as a replacement for other grains such as quinoa or couscous in side dishes or salads.Organic Teff FlourMaskal Teff Organic Brown Flour is ground fresh daily, retaining the same nutritional value as the grain. Teff flour is most commonly used to make injera, an Ethiopian cuisine staple, but can also be used in baked goods as a gluten-free option for imparting a whole wheat taste. Its versatility also lends itself to other common flour uses, like making pasta dough or thickening soups and gravy."Carrying all of our teff products in organic options responds to the discerning, label-conscious consumer who is already familiar with or curious to try teff," said Royd Carlson, agriculture manager for Maskal Teff. "The product line is already gluten-free, non-GMO, and a climate-friendly crop, so we are thrilled to tick the final box on what we believe is at the top of our customer’s list when considering teff compared to other ancient grains.”Maskal Teff's organic teff flour and grain are available for purchase in 14 oz. bags and 25 lb. bags, or sampler 4-packs. They are available at teffco.com and Amazon About Maskal TeffBased in Boise, Maskal Teff's mission for over 40 years has been to preserve the accessibility of American-grown teff to Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in the United States and to share its benefits with people of all backgrounds. For more about Maskal Teff and its products, please visit www.teffco.com

