City sparkles with holiday spirit: Christmas tree installations begin across Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – The holiday season is officially underway in Hamilton. The search for this year’s Christmas tree centrepieces is over, and beginning today, City Parks crews will begin installing Christmas trees across the City, starting with the winning tree in front of Memorial Square in Dundas.

Each year, the City invites residents to donate the perfect tree to be displayed at one of three locations: Gore Park and City Hall in downtown Hamilton and Memorial Square in Dundas. This year, the City received more than 20 submissions from the community.

As part of the festive display, 16 planters containing live trees will be planted along King Street, between James Street and Wellington Street. These trees will be permanently planted in City parks next spring, contributing to the City’s ongoing efforts to expand tree coverage in parks.

Christmas tree installations are scheduled throughout the week:

Memorial Square, Dundas: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Hamilton City Hall: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Gore Park, Hamilton: Monday, November 18, 2024

Official tree-lighting ceremonies will take place later in November and early December.

The City thanks residents for participating in this year’s Christmas tree search and looks forward to celebrating the season with the community.

For information regarding tree lighting ceremonies and holiday events, visit www.hamilton.ca/holidayevents.