Governor Newsom grants executive clemency 11.11.24

Following his proclamation declaring Veterans Day and highlighting major investments in veterans’ mental health, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has granted five pardons to veterans who served honorably in our nation’s Armed Forces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.