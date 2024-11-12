California bar pass rate for July caps off a strong exam cycle

California posted a 54% pass rate on the July 2024 bar exam — an increase from 52% the previous year and a strong finish to what was by and large an excellent bar exam cycle for most of the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.