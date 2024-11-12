Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,763 in the last 365 days.

California bar pass rate for July caps off a strong exam cycle

California posted a 54% pass rate on the July 2024 bar exam — an increase from 52% the previous year and a strong finish to what was by and large an excellent bar exam cycle for most of the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California bar pass rate for July caps off a strong exam cycle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more