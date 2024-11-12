Despite struggles elsewhere, Alameda County to launch its own mental health court

For officials in Alameda County, who are grappling with the same vexing street conditions that became political flash points in San Francisco, the stakes are high. Their version of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act court will roll out Dec. 2, hitting the deadline for counties statewide to establish such programs, unless they applied for a one-year extension.

