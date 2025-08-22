California high court sanctions ADA litigator

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court suspended Arizona attorney Peter K. Strojnik for 30 days and imposed probation after finding he repeatedly ignored statutory requirements in disability access lawsuits.

