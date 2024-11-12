Katrina High Honored with 2024 WOCIP Leadership in Action Award at the 8th Annual WOCIP Awards Gala

Award Recognizes High’s Commitment to Breaking Barriers and Empowering Women of Color in the Pharmaceutical Industry

This recognition is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and the strength we find in each other as women of color.” — Katrina High

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katrina High, an influential leader and trailblazer in the pharmaceutical industry, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Leadership in Action Award at the 8th Annual Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) Awards Gala on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The gala was held at The Scott Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, AZ, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the achievements of women of color who have made significant contributions to the field.The WOCIP Leadership in Action Award honors women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, resilience, and dedication to breaking down barriers within the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. This award celebrates individuals who lead with courage, authenticity, and integrity—qualities that Katrina High embodies throughout her career and advocacy work. As a champion for diversity and inclusion, High has been instrumental in paving the way for other women of color in an industry where representation and opportunity can be limited.“I am deeply honored to receive the WOCIP Leadership in Action Award,” said Katrina High. “This recognition is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and the strength we find in each other as women of color. My goal has always been to create paths for others, and I am committed to continuing this journey with integrity and purpose.”As a co-founder and partner at Artemis Factor, Katrina has steadfastly committed to excellence and innovation. She has dedicated her career to not only advancing her success but also empowering other women and minority-owned businesses, driving initiatives that promote diversity and equity within the field. She has a longstanding connection with WOCIP, where she has served as Philadelphia chapter lead, board member, and advocate, helping to establish critical partnerships and encourage corporate sponsorships to support WOCIP’s mission.High’s contributions extend beyond her professional achievements. Her work to empower women of color through mentorship and community engagement exemplifies the spirit of the Leadership in Action Award. She has actively fostered a network that uplifts young women, inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM and business, and teaching them that they, too, can break barriers and lead confidently.The 2024 WOCIP Leadership in Action Award recognizes High’s unwavering dedication to advancing opportunities for women of color, underscoring her role as a visionary and changemaker in the industry. Her commitment to breaking down barriers and lifting others continues to inspire, creating a legacy that will resonate for generations.For more information on Women of Color in Pharma and the impactful work of WOCIP, please visit https://wocip.org/ For More Information on Artemis Factory, please visit https://artemisfactor.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.